Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading Down 8.3% This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $176,826.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00180182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00911323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,723.91 or 1.00141422 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

