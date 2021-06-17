Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae Acquires 25,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

DPM stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.37. The company had a trading volume of 385,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,655. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.78.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.46.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.