DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,411,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,876,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $648,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after buying an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,094,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.