Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) Trading Up 0.2%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 16,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 75,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Dynamics Special Purpose Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

