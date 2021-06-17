Dynamite Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $173,113.39 and approximately $58,760.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00183668 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.19 or 0.00626330 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,588 coins and its circulating supply is 391,341 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

