Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $3,871,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 211.54, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

