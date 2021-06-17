DZ Bank Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

