DZ Bank Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.
Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
