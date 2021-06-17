e-Gulden One Day Volume Reaches $90.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $90.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00437675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,250 coins and its circulating supply is 17,158,976 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

