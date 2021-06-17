Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.84

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 237116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

