Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 7,321 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00.

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Enstar Group LTD raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,581 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

