Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

