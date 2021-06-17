EasyFi Hits Market Cap of $11.63 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $13.27 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00012212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00764767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00084243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042521 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

