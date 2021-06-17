Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,039,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Shares of NYSE ETB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

