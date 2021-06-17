eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of eBay worth $639,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay by 10.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,222 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 105,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $4,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.86. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

