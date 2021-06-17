ECOMI Reaches Market Cap of $335.81 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, ECOMI has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $335.81 million and $1.17 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00058417 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00060009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003913 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

Buying and Selling ECOMI

