Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0043

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $528,408.29 and $2.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00061439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00770011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

