Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.0% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.