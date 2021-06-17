eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $327.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 125.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 24.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 16.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 343.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

