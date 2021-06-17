Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 435,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,480. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $54.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.