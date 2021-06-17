Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Elastic worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,125,000 after buying an additional 111,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after buying an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

