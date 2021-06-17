Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.90. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 18,683 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

