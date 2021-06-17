Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,088 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 94,963 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $227,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,827 shares of company stock worth $15,812,857. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

