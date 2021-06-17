Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 351,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.78. 58,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,634. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $212.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

