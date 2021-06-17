Ellipsis Market Capitalization Achieves $76.21 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $76.21 million and $7.01 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.58 or 0.00766001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042302 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars.

