Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,383 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.57% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

