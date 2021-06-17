Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Lifted to Outperform at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$52.00. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.92.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.18.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

