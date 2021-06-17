Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.92.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.97. 2,174,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.18. The firm has a market cap of C$101.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.19.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

