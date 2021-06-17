Enecuum Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and $1.90 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00755622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00084391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,865,233 coins and its circulating supply is 179,115,226 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

