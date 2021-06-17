Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.71% of Energizer worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

