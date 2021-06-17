Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 376.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the period.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

