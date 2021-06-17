Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE EPAC opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 376.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the period.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.