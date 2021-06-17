Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Purchases C$81,800.00 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,250.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00.

Enerplus stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,246. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.00%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.09.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

