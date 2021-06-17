Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.95. Enerplus shares last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 1,089,175 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Enerplus to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,074.04. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,750 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

