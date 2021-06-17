Enigma Trading Up 13.3% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $3.15 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00430993 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017853 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.62 or 0.01112677 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

