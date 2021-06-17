Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 16,948 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Datadog worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Datadog by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,221,441 shares of company stock worth $102,902,743 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

