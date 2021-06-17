Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 18,051 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $248.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

