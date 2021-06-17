Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 26,338 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.38 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

