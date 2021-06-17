Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,824 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Best Buy worth $26,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $524,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,598 shares of company stock worth $24,881,741 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

