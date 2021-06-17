Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,848 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $29,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.06.

SPG opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.88. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.