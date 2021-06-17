Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

