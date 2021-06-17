Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,724 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of Owens Corning worth $23,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.