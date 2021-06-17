Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.88% of Telos worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,809 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $12,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.25. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

