Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Argus upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

