Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 19,968 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.52% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $68.78 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.90 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

