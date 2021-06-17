Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 20,766 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.37% of Voya Financial worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.67. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

