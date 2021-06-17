Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 77,066 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of Pegasystems worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

