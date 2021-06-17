Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 7,922 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of RingCentral worth $23,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $269.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,077.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.31. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,740 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

