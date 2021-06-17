Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,485 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,282 shares of company stock worth $35,768,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

