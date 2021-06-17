Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $20.34 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 232,119 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Splunk worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 76.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 133,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 197.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $4,742,489. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

