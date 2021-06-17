Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $21.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170,843 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $21,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

BX opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

