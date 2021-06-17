Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $21.65 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 55,330 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of NetApp worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in NetApp by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 155,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

